Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 5.1% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $19,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VGK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.43. 30,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,108. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.