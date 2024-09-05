Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Lowered by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after purchasing an additional 780,104 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,610,000 after purchasing an additional 385,044 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 416,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 381,490 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,800,000 after purchasing an additional 259,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 373,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 249,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.43. 30,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,108. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $71.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.65.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.