Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Trimmed by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $363.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.