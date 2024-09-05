Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

