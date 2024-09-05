Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,241,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $258.29. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

