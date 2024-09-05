Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 413,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,598 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 26,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.10. 163,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,167. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.93. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

