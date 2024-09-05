Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,633,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,086,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after buying an additional 1,203,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 820,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67,776 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $193.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.65.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.