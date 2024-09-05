Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 204,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,618,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $506.30 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

