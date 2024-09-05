Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.94. 185,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629,116. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

