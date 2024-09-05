Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $271.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $407.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

