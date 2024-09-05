Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sets New 12-Month High at $167.51

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.51 and last traded at $167.00, with a volume of 19144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.05.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.13.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,549,000 after purchasing an additional 545,178 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.