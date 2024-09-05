Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $140.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vaxcyte traded as high as $113.57 and last traded at $112.10, with a volume of 810588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.76.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

In related news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,223,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,283 shares of company stock worth $5,613,568. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.01.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

