Venus BUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $60.10 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $60.10 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02229647 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

