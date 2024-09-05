Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Verge has a market cap of $57.33 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,635.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00546653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00115701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.85 or 0.00306962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00031513 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00037617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00081887 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.