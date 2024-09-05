Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.87, but opened at $26.10. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Verint Systems shares last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 632,513 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 381,527 shares of company stock worth $12,898,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 58,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $18,601,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,145,000 after acquiring an additional 73,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

