ViciCoin (VCNT) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One ViciCoin token can now be bought for about $20.64 or 0.00035500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ViciCoin has a market capitalization of $205.47 million and $179,993.63 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded up 0% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002442 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.
ViciCoin Token Profile
ViciCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,958,441 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.
Buying and Selling ViciCoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ViciCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ViciCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ViciCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.