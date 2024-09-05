ViciCoin (VCNT) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One ViciCoin token can now be bought for about $20.64 or 0.00035500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ViciCoin has a market capitalization of $205.47 million and $179,993.63 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ViciCoin alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ViciCoin Token Profile

ViciCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,958,441 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

Buying and Selling ViciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ViciCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ViciCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ViciCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.