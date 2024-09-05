VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Shares Down 0.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. Approximately 108,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

