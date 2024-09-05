Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:VGI opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $8.02.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
