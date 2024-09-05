Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Down 0.1% After Insider Selling

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $278.87 and last traded at $280.29. 806,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,092,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.49.

Specifically, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,426,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,027,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. NCP Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $1,345,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

