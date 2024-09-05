Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 202,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 224,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Visionstate Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$12.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Visionstate Company Profile

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

