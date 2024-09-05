Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.63

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.63 and last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 9317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Vital Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,373.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vital Energy by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Vital Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Vital Energy by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vital Energy by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

