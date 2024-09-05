Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $2.48 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $69.73 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00004373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008229 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,706.00 or 0.99920780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00013009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,176,211.97288434 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.47822614 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $3,889,117.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

