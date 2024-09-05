Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $2.47 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00004386 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $69.47 million and $2.91 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008190 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,351.62 or 0.99975645 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,176,211.97288434 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.47822614 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $3,889,117.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

