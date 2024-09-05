Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 78,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 708,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 161,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

