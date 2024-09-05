Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Waterdrop had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $93.04 million during the quarter.
Waterdrop Trading Down 3.6 %
NYSE:WDH opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Waterdrop has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $399.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.
Waterdrop Company Profile
