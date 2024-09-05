Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Waterdrop had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $93.04 million during the quarter.

Waterdrop Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:WDH opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Waterdrop has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $399.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

