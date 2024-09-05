Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel Sells 3,565 Shares

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $53,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ellen Syburg Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,129 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $31,956.29.

WSBF stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $289.95 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 1,979.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 87.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

