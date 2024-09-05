Wealth Effects LLC Acquires 14,000 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Ondas were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ondas by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 196,568 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 450.02% and a negative return on equity of 132.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Ondas from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

