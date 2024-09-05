Wealth Effects LLC Sells 125 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 15.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,184,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $391.95 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $423.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.73 and its 200-day moving average is $380.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.09 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.11.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

