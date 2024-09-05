Weaver Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 666 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,636,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $2,734,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,664,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,998 shares of company stock worth $13,834,898 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $486.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $509.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

