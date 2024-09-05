Weaver Capital Management LLC Has $316,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Weaver Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 45.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $633.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

