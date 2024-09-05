Weaver Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Weaver Capital Management LLC cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,956,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in News by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,203,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in News by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after buying an additional 1,702,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of News by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after buying an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of News by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,182,000 after buying an additional 1,575,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NWSA opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. News Co. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on News

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.