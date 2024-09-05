Weaver Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,408 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,408 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $184.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

