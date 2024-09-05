Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cooper Companies (COO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cooper Companies (NASDAQ: COO):

8/29/2024 – Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Cooper Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/29/2024 – Cooper Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

8/23/2024 – Cooper Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/16/2024 – Cooper Companies was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 325,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,343,723,000 after buying an additional 17,367,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,657,000 after buying an additional 4,246,519 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,723,000 after buying an additional 2,532,186 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,049 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,246,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

