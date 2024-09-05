Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target to $21.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 722,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,471. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $653.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $99,233.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,480.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 11,344 shares of company stock valued at $120,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 618.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

