Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $170.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ODFL. Barclays decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $15.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.51. 1,061,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.82. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,093.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

