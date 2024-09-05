Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.58.
WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Welltower
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Welltower Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE WELL opened at $124.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Welltower has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 153.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.