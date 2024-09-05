WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

WesBanco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $31.36. 8,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,180. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $234.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $161,908.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,405.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hovde Group boosted their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WesBanco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

