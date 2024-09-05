Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of WES stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,465,000 after purchasing an additional 259,928 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,628,000 after buying an additional 37,259 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,095,000 after acquiring an additional 895,715 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,997,000 after acquiring an additional 77,942 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,547,000 after acquiring an additional 944,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

