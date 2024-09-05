WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $4.75 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $300,035.57 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00116831 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

