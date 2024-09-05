Whitehaven Coal Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:WHC)

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony Mason purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.35 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of A$88,200.00 ($60,000.00). 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

