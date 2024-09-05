Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR) Insider Purchases A$13,000.00 in Stock

Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Brown acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($8,843.54).
Wisr Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 582.57, a quick ratio of 104.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,641.71.
Wisr Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wisr
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why the Recent Drop in Palantir Could Be a Perfect Buying Moment
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Agilent Technologies Thrives From the Forever Chemicals Crackdown
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How Starbucks and Airbnb Fit Buffett’s Winning Stock Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Wisr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.