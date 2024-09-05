Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.
Woodside Energy Group has raised its dividend by an average of 105.0% annually over the last three years. Woodside Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,160. Woodside Energy Group has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Woodside Energy Group
About Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Woodside Energy Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Don’t Miss These 3 Stocks Set to Defy Expectations in September
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Top 3 Emerging Market ETFs to Watch as the U.S. Dollar Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.