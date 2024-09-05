Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

Woodside Energy Group has raised its dividend by an average of 105.0% annually over the last three years. Woodside Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,160. Woodside Energy Group has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

