Wormhole (W) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Wormhole (W) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Wormhole has a total market cap of $517.47 million and $17.74 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wormhole has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.19942957 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $20,889,524.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

