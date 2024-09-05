WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded WPP to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $46.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. WPP has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.954 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 767.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 62.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

