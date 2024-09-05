Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for about $21.91 or 0.00038297 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $144.54 million and approximately $39.34 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,597,034 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,613,963.50602001. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 21.42027621 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1114 active market(s) with $46,283,995.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

