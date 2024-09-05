Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $639,763.28

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Wrapped CRO has a market cap of $67.24 million and $639,763.28 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 860,520,903 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 860,384,301.5506748. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07783876 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $701,025.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

