Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.80 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for $2,491.78 or 0.04450269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped eETH has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,579,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,579,862.15489163. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,541.57966538 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $12,018,810.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

