Wrapped Pulse Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $292.25 million and $3.23 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,827,759,270,905 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,842,810,460,177.6. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003128 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $1,797,596.43 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

