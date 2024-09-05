XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 5.8%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.52. 6,723,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 13,002,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPEV. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Natixis bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 2,615.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

