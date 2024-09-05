XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $142.00 at TD Cowen

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $143.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s previous close.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.06.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $11.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.06. 2,270,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,098. XPO has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $79,592,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,603,000 after buying an additional 67,797 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in XPO by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,380,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

